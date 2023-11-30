Modern Ghana logo
Ghana needs $562bn for energy transition by 2070

Ghana has embarked on an energy transition, eyeing a shift by 2070 and requiring a substantial $562 billion investment.

The nation anticipates overcoming challenges, including technological and financial obstacles, to ensure a successful transition without financial strain by 2070.

Amid a projected 72.2% population increase and 99.8% electricity access, Ghana's current energy landscape involves a 3.1% renewable energy penetration, nuclear power program development, and LPG promotion. Key sectors, such as power generation, residential, services, industry, infrastructures, and road transport, necessitate the significant investment.

The country aims to integrate energy transition into the school curriculum, emphasising its commitment to sustainability.

Despite challenges, Ghana anticipates reaping benefits such as affordable energy, job creation, and improved air quality.

The insights emerged from a day's media training session in Accra, organised by the Natural Resources Governance Institute and Citi FM, ahead of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

The event focused on enhancing journalists' capacity for effective energy transition reporting, aligning with preparations for COP28.

—classfmonline

