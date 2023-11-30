Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia is right, Ghana doesn’t have individual credit-scoring system — Economist

Social News Dr. Theo Acheampong, Economist and Political Risk Analyst
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dr. Theo Acheampong, Economist and Political Risk Analyst

An economist and political risk analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong backs Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's assertion that Ghana currently does not have an individual credit scoring system.

In a social media post on Wednesday, November 29, Dr. Acheampong said "Dr Bawumiah is right" that such a system of credit assessment for individuals "does not exist".

In the post, he said "Dr Bawumiah of the ruling NPP administration recently remarked, 'Ghana will introduce a credit scoring system next year for citizens [individuals], which will help citizens access personal loans and help financial institutions control the allocation of risks and costs'."

Dr. Acheampong analyzed the services currently provided by licensed credit bureaus in Ghana based on the Bank of Ghana's 2022 report.

He noted the bureaus provide "amalgamated reports comprising different data points" rather than a "COMPOSITE CREDIT SCORE" like systems abroad which allow pricing of individual financial products.

The economist stated, "the current data provided by the credit bureaus are not INDIVIDUALISED CREDIT SCORING."

To back his argument, he attached his credit score from the UK-based Experian to demonstrate how a single number can determine access to various financial services.

Dr. Acheampong supported government's plans to leverage the Ghana Card for personalized credit scoring, saying "Leveraging the Ghana Card to become the anchor of the credit system...is a sensible idea that all must support."

His comments come at a time when many, including IMANI Africa’s Bright Simons have noted that Dr. Bawumia's claim that Ghana is yet to adopt a system of individual credit assessment is false.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

35 minutes ago

Ghana to introduce chip-embedded passports in Q2 of 2024 Ghana to introduce chip-embedded passports in Q2 of 2024

2 hours ago

Ethiopian Airlines bans Ghana Must Go bags by passengers on its flights Ethiopian Airlines bans ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags by passengers on its flights

2 hours ago

Dr. Theo Acheampong, Economist and Political Risk Analyst Bawumia is right, Ghana doesn’t have individual credit-scoring system — Economis...

2 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the NMCleft and former Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu ONUA, NMC clash: Back off from the politically motivated proxy tyranny — Kwakye ...

2 hours ago

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye Bribe allegations: Asenso Boakye runs to EOCO, Police to investigate ‘false and ...

2 hours ago

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Assenso Boakye '$20,000 to see Akufo-Addo' bribe allegations against me out of evil and malicio...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson 2024 budget: We cannot in good conscience support the excessive taxation at this...

3 hours ago

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem Image of judiciary very low; CJ should do something about concerns raised by OSP...

3 hours ago

Parties dont even open their manifestos when they come to power – Nana Yaa Jantuah Parties don’t even open their manifestos when they come to power – Nana Yaa Jant...

4 hours ago

Dont resign, keep fighting for us – Daniel Domelevo encourages Special Prosecutor Don’t resign, keep fighting for us – Daniel Domelevo encourages Special Prosecut...

Just in....
body-container-line