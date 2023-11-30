Bawumia is right, Ghana doesn’t have individual credit-scoring system — Economist

An economist and political risk analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong backs Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's assertion that Ghana currently does not have an individual credit scoring system.

In a social media post on Wednesday, November 29, Dr. Acheampong said "Dr Bawumiah is right" that such a system of credit assessment for individuals "does not exist".

In the post, he said "Dr Bawumiah of the ruling NPP administration recently remarked, 'Ghana will introduce a credit scoring system next year for citizens [individuals], which will help citizens access personal loans and help financial institutions control the allocation of risks and costs'."

Dr. Acheampong analyzed the services currently provided by licensed credit bureaus in Ghana based on the Bank of Ghana's 2022 report.

He noted the bureaus provide "amalgamated reports comprising different data points" rather than a "COMPOSITE CREDIT SCORE" like systems abroad which allow pricing of individual financial products.

The economist stated, "the current data provided by the credit bureaus are not INDIVIDUALISED CREDIT SCORING."

To back his argument, he attached his credit score from the UK-based Experian to demonstrate how a single number can determine access to various financial services.

Dr. Acheampong supported government's plans to leverage the Ghana Card for personalized credit scoring, saying "Leveraging the Ghana Card to become the anchor of the credit system...is a sensible idea that all must support."

His comments come at a time when many, including IMANI Africa’s Bright Simons have noted that Dr. Bawumia's claim that Ghana is yet to adopt a system of individual credit assessment is false.