Bribe allegations: Asenso Boakye runs to EOCO, Police to investigate ‘false and evil’ claim against him

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye has denied allegations of demanding $20,000 bribe from a businessman in 2017 just to grant him access to President Akufo-Addo.

In a statement shared on his official social media handles on Wednesday, November 29, Hon. Asenso-Boakye, who was then the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, said the allegations made by Mr. Claude Convincer Davit are "false and evil."

"It gives cause to wonder why the gentleman will repeat the same allegation at this time if not for evil and malicious intentions. It was false then, and it is false today," the statement said in part.

The MP has petitioned the Ghana Police and Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate the allegations, stating "We strongly suggest then that they invite Mr. Davit to provide further and better particulars."

A notice has also been served Mr. Davit to desist from repeating such claims.

Asenso-Boakye said he "shall, under legal advisement, take appropriate remedial action should he repeat this false allegation against him."

The Bantama MP maintains he has "never met [Mr. Davit] nor had any interaction whatsoever with him."

This latest development comes after renewed bribery claims were made against Asenso-Boakye in a viral video by one Mr. Davit.

However, the MP maintains the allegations are politically motivated by his opponents to smear his reputation.