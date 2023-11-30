Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

'$20,000 to see Akufo-Addo' bribe allegations against me out of evil and malicious intentions — Asenso Boakye

Headlines Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Assenso Boakye
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Assenso Boakye

Works and Housing Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye has denied allegations of bribery in 2017.

He describes the claims as "false and evil".
In a statement released on Wednesday, November 29, the Bantama MP rubbished accusations leveled against him by businessman Claude Convincer Davit.

Davit had alleged in a video that Asenso-Boakye requested a bribe of $20,000 for access to meet President Akufo-Addo.

However, the Minister said "he does not know the gentleman in question" and "has never met him nor had any interaction whatsoever with him."

Asenso-Boakye's media assistant Paul Yandoh who issued the statement noted that "repetition of a false allegation does not make it true. It was false then, and it is false today."

Yandoh accused unnamed "political opponents and detractors" of propagating the claims to "score cheap political points."

The minister further threatened legal action if Davit repeats such claims.

His statement noted, "Should he repeat this false allegation against him, the MP shall, under legal advisement, take appropriate remedial action."

However, Asenso-Boakye said the police and Economic Crime watchdog EOCO should investigate if it find merit in the accusations.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Ghana to introduce chip-embedded passports in Q2 of 2024 Ghana to introduce chip-embedded passports in Q2 of 2024

1 hour ago

Ethiopian Airlines bans Ghana Must Go bags by passengers on its flights Ethiopian Airlines bans ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags by passengers on its flights

1 hour ago

Dr. Theo Acheampong, Economist and Political Risk Analyst Bawumia is right, Ghana doesn’t have individual credit-scoring system — Economis...

1 hour ago

Executive Secretary of the NMCleft and former Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu ONUA, NMC clash: Back off from the politically motivated proxy tyranny — Kwakye ...

1 hour ago

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye Bribe allegations: Asenso Boakye runs to EOCO, Police to investigate ‘false and ...

1 hour ago

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Assenso Boakye '$20,000 to see Akufo-Addo' bribe allegations against me out of evil and malicio...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson 2024 budget: We cannot in good conscience support the excessive taxation at this...

2 hours ago

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem Image of judiciary very low; CJ should do something about concerns raised by OSP...

2 hours ago

Parties dont even open their manifestos when they come to power – Nana Yaa Jantuah Parties don’t even open their manifestos when they come to power – Nana Yaa Jant...

3 hours ago

Dont resign, keep fighting for us – Daniel Domelevo encourages Special Prosecutor Don’t resign, keep fighting for us – Daniel Domelevo encourages Special Prosecut...

Just in....
body-container-line