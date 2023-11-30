'$20,000 to see Akufo-Addo' bribe allegations against me out of evil and malicious intentions — Asenso Boakye

Works and Housing Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye has denied allegations of bribery in 2017.

He describes the claims as "false and evil".

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 29, the Bantama MP rubbished accusations leveled against him by businessman Claude Convincer Davit.

Davit had alleged in a video that Asenso-Boakye requested a bribe of $20,000 for access to meet President Akufo-Addo.

However, the Minister said "he does not know the gentleman in question" and "has never met him nor had any interaction whatsoever with him."

Asenso-Boakye's media assistant Paul Yandoh who issued the statement noted that "repetition of a false allegation does not make it true. It was false then, and it is false today."

Yandoh accused unnamed "political opponents and detractors" of propagating the claims to "score cheap political points."

The minister further threatened legal action if Davit repeats such claims.

His statement noted, "Should he repeat this false allegation against him, the MP shall, under legal advisement, take appropriate remedial action."

However, Asenso-Boakye said the police and Economic Crime watchdog EOCO should investigate if it find merit in the accusations.