29.11.2023

Rotimi Onadipe share ways to reduce online dangers among young children

The Publisher of Internet Safety Magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, has disclosed his organisation's plans to reduce online dangers among young children.

Onadipe made the disclosure in his November 25, 2023 broadcast, which was aimed at providing useful information to the public about the dangers and lasting solutions to internet abuse.

According to the internet safety advocate, young children are now the most vulnerable to online risks in society, ranging from cyberbullying, password hacking, pornography addiction, cybersex addiction, online gaming addiction, among others.

Onadipe said: "At Internet Safety Magazine, one of our plans to reduce online risks among young children is to make sure they have easy access to our articles on internet safety from any part of the world.

"Our articles are reader-friendly, informative, educative and have been used severally by researchers, journalists and other stakeholders for advocacy, education and counseling purposes.

"Through our articles which are available online, many young children have learnt a lot about how they can avoid falling victim to online dangers.

"This is why I am appealing to all parents to encourage their children to read our articles about online safety any time they are online.

"To read our articles on internet safety, what they need to do is to search for "Internet Safety by Rotimi Onadipe."

