Media General files complaint against NMC Executive Secretary; accuses him of engaging in illegality

The Board of Media General has written to the National Media Commission (NMC) to complain about the actions of its Executive Secretary Mr. George Sarpong.

Media General accuses the NMC Executive Secretary of engaging in illegality after writing a letter to the Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG) to stop working with the media conglomerate.

In his letter to the AAG, Mr. George Sarpong warns the association that if they continue to advertise on Onua TV and Onua FM do so at their own risk.

Reacting to that letter, the Board of Media General says it takes a serious view of the matter.

It describes the action of the NMC Executive Secretary as illegal and wants the NMC to step in to ensure the proper things are done.

“The Media General Board takes serious exception to the actions and posture of the Executive Secretary and would ask the NMC to take immediate steps to regularize all the missteps of the Executive Secretary in targeting Onua TV and Onua FM for purposes known to him,” the letter from Media General signed by its Chairman Kojo Yankah said.

The Media General Board holds the view that by refusing to go by the normal procedure of resolving matters, it suspects that the real intention of the NMC Executive Secretary is to interfere with the editorial independence of all the stations in the Media General Group.

Despite its reservations, the Media General Board assures that it is ready to work with the NMC towards achieving the highest standards of journalism and media practice in the country.