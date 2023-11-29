Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Media General files complaint against NMC Executive Secretary; accuses him of engaging in illegality

Headlines Media General files complaint against NMC Executive Secretary; accuses him of engaging in illegality
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Board of Media General has written to the National Media Commission (NMC) to complain about the actions of its Executive Secretary Mr. George Sarpong.

Media General accuses the NMC Executive Secretary of engaging in illegality after writing a letter to the Advertisers Association of Ghana (AAG) to stop working with the media conglomerate.

In his letter to the AAG, Mr. George Sarpong warns the association that if they continue to advertise on Onua TV and Onua FM do so at their own risk.

Reacting to that letter, the Board of Media General says it takes a serious view of the matter.

It describes the action of the NMC Executive Secretary as illegal and wants the NMC to step in to ensure the proper things are done.

“The Media General Board takes serious exception to the actions and posture of the Executive Secretary and would ask the NMC to take immediate steps to regularize all the missteps of the Executive Secretary in targeting Onua TV and Onua FM for purposes known to him,” the letter from Media General signed by its Chairman Kojo Yankah said.

The Media General Board holds the view that by refusing to go by the normal procedure of resolving matters, it suspects that the real intention of the NMC Executive Secretary is to interfere with the editorial independence of all the stations in the Media General Group.

Despite its reservations, the Media General Board assures that it is ready to work with the NMC towards achieving the highest standards of journalism and media practice in the country.

1129202383537-ptkwn0y442-067e0b38-2e9b-4024-a3ae-80e730872541

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dr. Minta Nyarku exposes government's claim of constructing 145 Astro Turfs in Ghana Dr. Minta Nyarku exposes government's claim of constructing 145 Astro Turfs in G...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaright and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 polls: Mahama secures strong lead over Bawumia in Zongo-dominated constitue...

3 hours ago

Media General files complaint against NMC Executive Secretary; accuses him of engaging in illegality Media General files complaint against NMC Executive Secretary; accuses him of en...

3 hours ago

OSP commence investigations into Government payroll administration OSP commence investigations into Government payroll administration

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo govt introduced 50 new taxes to burden Ghanaians since 2017 – Minority Akufo-Addo govt introduced 50 new taxes to burden Ghanaians since 2017 – Minorit...

3 hours ago

Reopening date for form 1 SHS students too close – Teacher Unions Reopening date for form 1 SHS students too close – Teacher Unions

3 hours ago

Import restrictions bill: Other affected countries may retaliate – Haruna Iddrisu Import restrictions bill: Other affected countries may retaliate – Haruna Iddris...

3 hours ago

Minority alleges stalemate in Ghanas IMF negotiations for 600 million second tranche Minority alleges stalemate in Ghana’s IMF negotiations for $600 million second t...

3 hours ago

Aggrieved Gold Coast Fund customers block entrance to Finance Ministry to demand locked up cash Aggrieved Gold Coast Fund customers block entrance to Finance Ministry to demand...

3 hours ago

Take hate-preaching, mutiny-inciting Onua TV, Onua FM off the airwaves — NMC tells NCA Take hate-preaching, mutiny-inciting Onua TV, Onua FM off the airwaves — NMC tel...

Just in....
body-container-line