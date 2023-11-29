Modern Ghana logo
Blind Union appeals for white canes to aid members' movements   

29.11.2023 LISTEN

The Sunyani West Municipal branch of the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) has appealed for “white canes' to aid the movements of members.

According to the Union, they required 70 “white canes”, costing about GHC9,000, for some of the members, as Ghana joins the rest of the World to mark the 2023 commemoration of the White Cane Safety Day.

White Cane Safety Day, celebrated October 15, was established in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson to raise awareness of people who carry a white cane.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr George Addai, the President of the Sunyani West branch of the GBU, regretted majority of the members did not have the canes because they could not afford to buy, and thereby making it difficult for them walk.

“In fact, this has prevented them from attaining the level of independence they desire,” he stated, adding the branch union intended to hold an event on December 15 to commemorate the Day.

“We need the canes for our members so that they can attend and make the commemoration of the Day a success,” Mr Addai stated.

GNA

