Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

OSP commence investigations into Government payroll administration

Headlines OSP commence investigations into Government payroll administration
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecution (OSP) has commenced corruption risk assessment and investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of Government payroll administration.

The assessment and investigation are especially aimed at isolating and removing non-existent names, recovering wrongful payments, and prosecution of persons suspected to be culpable for any offence(s).

Mr Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, made this known at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday to update the media on developments in respect of some ongoing investigations concerning corruption and corruption-related offences in the country.

He said the Controller and Accountant General's Department was collaborating with the OSP on the investigation and assessment.

“A joint project team of selected staff of the two institutions has been formed,” he added.

He said the investigation and assessment would cover all banks and employees on government payroll.

The exercise will be carried out in two phases with Phase I covering Ghana Education Service and the health institutions.

He said Phase II would cover all Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assemblies, Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

On Tema Oil Refinery investigations, the OSP has commenced analysis of the risk of corruption in respect of the proposed partnership agreement between the Refinery and Tema Energy and Processing Limited.

The Special Prosecutor said it had directed the Management of the Refinery to immediately suspend the proposed partnership agreement, ongoing negotiations, operations, and all other ancillary activities arising out of and consequent upon the proposed partnership agreement until otherwise advised by the Special Prosecutor.

On State Lands, Stool Lands, and other Vested Lands, the OSP has commenced investigation into the appropriation, sale and lease of State-owned lands and properties to individuals and corporate bodies since 1993.

He said the investigation covered all lands and properties under the direct stewardship of the Lands Commission; the Ministry of Works and Housing; all other Ministries; State Housing Company; State Owned Companies; and other State agencies.

The investigation also covers the management of vested lands and all public lands over which the State's ownership or control has been relinquished and the conditions of release.

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Unless a committed President, even ten OSPs, dozen laws can’t fight corruption i...

3 hours ago

Using rubber to wrap banku, sell foods not modernised way; stop killing us —Kwesi Pratt cautions food vendors Using rubber to wrap banku, sell foods not modernised way; stop killing us — Kwe...

3 hours ago

It's laughable, bogus to credit Bawumia when gov't achieves something but shield him when there're difficulties —Dr Asah-Asante It's laughable, bogus to credit Bawumia when gov't achieves something but shield...

3 hours ago

2024 Budget: Majority MPs stage walkout to dodge head-count as Minority continue to oppose approval 2024 Budget: Majority MPs stage walkout to dodge head-count as Minority continue...

3 hours ago

Martin Amidu ‘Big Brother’ Akufo-Addo lied his way to the presidency only to supervise the mo...

3 hours ago

OSP investigating corruption-related offences in governments payroll administration OSP investigating corruption-related offences in government’s payroll administra...

3 hours ago

Your duty is to apply, enforce the law; not to clothe persons with immunity from criminal investigations – OSP to Courts Your duty is to apply, enforce the law; not to clothe persons with immunity from...

3 hours ago

Restrictions on food imports a call in the right direction but...—Kwesi Pratt to govt Restrictions on food imports a call in the right direction but...— Kwesi Pratt t...

3 hours ago

Pollster Ben Ephsonleft and MahamaRight with Julius Debrah Julius Debrah as Mahama's 2024 running mate will win votes for NDC — Ben Ephson

4 hours ago

If there was, and still is, any Ghanaian who poses threat to our democracy, it's Akufo Addo himself — NDC youths If there was, and still is, any Ghanaian who poses threat to our democracy, it's...

Just in....
body-container-line