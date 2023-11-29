Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 polls: Mahama secures strong lead over Bawumia in Zongo-dominated constituencies — Poll

Headlines Former President John Dramani Mahamaright and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former President John Dramani Mahama[right] and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A new poll shows former President John Mahama is in strong lead over Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in key constituencies with majority of the Zongo communities, according to survey results released today, Wednesday, November 29.

The independent research firm, Global InfoAnalytics conducted a poll of 2,745 voters across seven Zongo-dominated constituencies in Greater Accra between November 23-28.

These constituencies included Madina, Ashaiman, Ablekuma Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central and Asawase.

The results show John Mahama, who is seeking to return to the presidency as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, has a commanding lead in these constituencies.

He is trailed behind by the NPP flagbearer Dr. Bawumia who promises to secure a third consecutive electoral victory for the NPP in the coming elections to break the 8-year jinx of governance in the 4th Republic.

Coming third, in the survey results, is the independent Presidential candidate and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

"John Mahama(NDC flagbearer) 73.1%, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia(NPP flagbearer), 21.2%, Alan Kyeremanten(independentcandidate), 2.5%," the poll found, with a 99% confidence level and a margin of error of ±2.41%.

This shows the opposition party still have command over its electoral zones as Zongo communities have traditionally tilted towards the NDC.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dr. Minta Nyarku exposes government's claim of constructing 145 Astro Turfs in Ghana Dr. Minta Nyarku exposes government's claim of constructing 145 Astro Turfs in G...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaright and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 polls: Mahama secures strong lead over Bawumia in Zongo-dominated constitue...

3 hours ago

Media General files complaint against NMC Executive Secretary; accuses him of engaging in illegality Media General files complaint against NMC Executive Secretary; accuses him of en...

3 hours ago

OSP commence investigations into Government payroll administration OSP commence investigations into Government payroll administration

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo govt introduced 50 new taxes to burden Ghanaians since 2017 – Minority Akufo-Addo govt introduced 50 new taxes to burden Ghanaians since 2017 – Minorit...

3 hours ago

Reopening date for form 1 SHS students too close – Teacher Unions Reopening date for form 1 SHS students too close – Teacher Unions

3 hours ago

Import restrictions bill: Other affected countries may retaliate – Haruna Iddrisu Import restrictions bill: Other affected countries may retaliate – Haruna Iddris...

3 hours ago

Minority alleges stalemate in Ghanas IMF negotiations for 600 million second tranche Minority alleges stalemate in Ghana’s IMF negotiations for $600 million second t...

3 hours ago

Aggrieved Gold Coast Fund customers block entrance to Finance Ministry to demand locked up cash Aggrieved Gold Coast Fund customers block entrance to Finance Ministry to demand...

3 hours ago

Take hate-preaching, mutiny-inciting Onua TV, Onua FM off the airwaves — NMC tells NCA Take hate-preaching, mutiny-inciting Onua TV, Onua FM off the airwaves — NMC tel...

Just in....
body-container-line