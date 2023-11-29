2024 polls: Mahama secures strong lead over Bawumia in Zongo-dominated constituencies — Poll

A new poll shows former President John Mahama is in strong lead over Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in key constituencies with majority of the Zongo communities, according to survey results released today, Wednesday, November 29.

The independent research firm, Global InfoAnalytics conducted a poll of 2,745 voters across seven Zongo-dominated constituencies in Greater Accra between November 23-28.

These constituencies included Madina, Ashaiman, Ablekuma Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central and Asawase.

The results show John Mahama, who is seeking to return to the presidency as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, has a commanding lead in these constituencies.

He is trailed behind by the NPP flagbearer Dr. Bawumia who promises to secure a third consecutive electoral victory for the NPP in the coming elections to break the 8-year jinx of governance in the 4th Republic.

Coming third, in the survey results, is the independent Presidential candidate and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

"John Mahama(NDC flagbearer) 73.1%, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia(NPP flagbearer), 21.2%, Alan Kyeremanten(independentcandidate), 2.5%," the poll found, with a 99% confidence level and a margin of error of ±2.41%.

This shows the opposition party still have command over its electoral zones as Zongo communities have traditionally tilted towards the NDC.