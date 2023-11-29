How benevolent a military dictator claims to be, a West African leader must be elected — WADEMOS

The West African Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS) has reiterated its principle that leaders in the West African subregion must always be democratically elected through a transparent and legitimate process.

At the opening day of its second annual convening in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday, November 29, WADEMOS stressed that while a military leader may claim to have good intentions, they are not a legitimate leader unless chosen through free and fair elections that express the will of the people.

Delivering a keynote address, Marcella Samba-Sesay from Sierra Leone's Campaign for Good Governance and National Election Watch observed that declining democracy is due to failures of governance by some elected leaders. However, she noted this does not justify unelected military rule.

Marcella Samba-Sesay from Sierra Leone's Campaign for Good Governance and National Election Watch, delivering the Keynote address

She called on civic groups to ensure good governance, rights protections and ethical leadership become the norm - including between elections.

"Evidence shows citizens have welcomed military rulers again in some countries. But we agreed power should never come through force of arms. Irrespective of claims, the people's will must be respected through credible elections," she said.

Samba-Sesay urged WADEMOS to strengthen coordination between pro-democracy actors, and engage regional bodies like ECOWAS to defend democratic progress.

Also speaking at the event, ECOWAS Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, in a speech read on his behalf, assured that the regional bloc is posed to reclaim for West Africa, it’s seemingly lost spot of a democratic beacon.

Ebenezer Asiedu, Head of Democracy and Good Governance at ECOWAS, speaking on behalf of ECOWAS Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah

The call comes as between 2020 and 2023, the African continent experienced nine successful military seizures of power - including two counter-coups.

Six of these coups took place in West Africa, in Mali (2020, 2021), Guinea (2021), Burkina Faso (January and September 2022), and Niger (July 2023).

There were also attempted coups in Niger in March 2021, The Gambia in December 2021, Guinea Bissau in February 2022, and recently in Sierra Leone on November 26, 2023.

The 2023 Annual Convening of Network Members aims to bring together members to acknowledge the progress made in addressing democracy backsliding in West Africa, identify relevant obstacles and challenges pertaining to democratic issues in the region to inform future collective action, discuss the 2024 outlook and landscape for democracy in West Africa, and reflect on the role of WADEMOS and its Secretariat in effectively countering the concerning trend of democracy backsliding across West Africa going forward.

Themed, “Amplifying CSOs’ Response to Democratic Recession in West Africa”, the convening also seeks to provide an avenue for discussion on new approaches, perspectives, and strategies in response to democracy backsliding, with the goals of assessing collective efforts so far, addressing ongoing issueues and barriers, planning further cooperation, and evaluating the roles of WADEMOS and its Secretariat in strengthening democracy in West Africa.