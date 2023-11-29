Modern Ghana logo
2024 Budget: Majority MPs stage walkout to dodge head-count as Minority continue to oppose approval

29.11.2023 LISTEN

The approval of the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy hangs in the balance as the Minority in Parliament continues to oppose its passage.

A voice vote conducted on Wednesday, November 29, ended inconclusive as the Minority through the Standing Orders of the House demanded a head count for the votes.

The Majority Members of Parliament in a surprise turn of events, staged a walkout in a move that has been described by the Minority as "cowardice."

Addressing the press, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson stressed that the Minority will not approve the budget in its current state.

“We were ready to vote against the budget for a very good reason. Our position is simple, we cannot allow the budget to go through in this current form because the ordinary Ghanaian will suffer,” the Minority Leader said.

According to Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, it is a shame that the Majority MPs would run away from their own budget.

He indicated that the Minority is ready to face the Majority anything and will be ready for the Majority MPs when sitting continues tomorrow.

“Sensing defeat, they decided to walk out in a shameful manner. It’s a shame. I can assure you we will not stop there. Our motion is clear, we are challenging the voice vote. The budget has not been approved. Let everyone be aware and let the NPP MPs know they have lost it.

“We leave to fight another day and tomorrow is another day. If they are men let them come into the chamber and let’s have the headcount,” Dr. Ato Forson said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

