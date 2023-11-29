Intensify education on adverse effects agrochemicals on human, environment – E/R Minister

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, has called for the intensification of education on the wrong use of agrochemicals on human and environmental health.

“We need to discourage the use of broad-spectrum and longer residual pesticides and promote the use of selective and bio-rational pesticides,” he asserted.

Speaking at a multi-stakeholder forum on pesticide risk and food security in Koforidua, he encouraged safe handling and judicious use of pesticides, saying it is central to reducing the pesticide risk in foods.

He also urged the regulatory agencies to ensure that banned agrochemicals are withdrawn from the market and seized unregistered ones.

Mr Acheampong lamented the increased misuse of agrochemicals, saying most farmers not only fail to use the recommended dosage but also do not wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when spraying.

While admitting the place of agrochemicals in crop production, he said its misuse has adverse implications and must therefore be regulated.