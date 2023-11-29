Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Intensify education on adverse effects agrochemicals on human, environment – E/R Minister

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
Social News Intensify education on adverse effects agrochemicals on human, environment – ER Minister
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, has called for the intensification of education on the wrong use of agrochemicals on human and environmental health.

“We need to discourage the use of broad-spectrum and longer residual pesticides and promote the use of selective and bio-rational pesticides,” he asserted.

Speaking at a multi-stakeholder forum on pesticide risk and food security in Koforidua, he encouraged safe handling and judicious use of pesticides, saying it is central to reducing the pesticide risk in foods.

He also urged the regulatory agencies to ensure that banned agrochemicals are withdrawn from the market and seized unregistered ones.

Mr Acheampong lamented the increased misuse of agrochemicals, saying most farmers not only fail to use the recommended dosage but also do not wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when spraying.

While admitting the place of agrochemicals in crop production, he said its misuse has adverse implications and must therefore be regulated.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng I'm not frustrated, I won't resign despite hasty dismissiveness by the court— Sp...

2 hours ago

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor Corruption fight: Very soon murderers will boldly walk to seek injunction agains...

2 hours ago

We wont be cowered by politically tainted harassments – Onua TV, Onua FM sues NMC We won’t be cowered by politically tainted harassments – Onua TV, Onua FM sues N...

3 hours ago

Full text Kissi Agyebengs maiden media encounter [Full text] Kissi Agyebeng’s maiden media encounter

3 hours ago

Video of machete-brandishing NDC youth will deter tourists from coming to add up to Ghanas GDP – Oda MP Video of machete-brandishing NDC youth will deter tourists from coming to add up...

3 hours ago

Digitalisation not Bawumias baby, Sunyani NCA still squatting under his watch — BR NDC Digitalisation not Bawumia’s baby, Sunyani NCA still squatting under his watch —...

3 hours ago

'Stop taxing our blood' — Female NDC MPs give NPP govt month to scrap sanitary pad tax 'Stop taxing our blood' — Female NDC MPs give NPP gov’t month to scrap sanitary ...

3 hours ago

IPPs on life support, supply of power not guaranteed if 2.3 billion debt not paid us – Chamber IPP’s on life support, supply of power not guaranteed if $2.3 billion debt not p...

3 hours ago

NDC head office vandalised by aggrieved supporters of disqualified Micheal Nii Yarboi NDC head office vandalised by aggrieved supporters of disqualified Micheal Nii Y...

3 hours ago

'Very senior, experienced lawyers've warned me judges ganging up against my office' — Kissi Agyebeng 'Very senior, experienced lawyers've warned me judges ganging up against my offi...

Just in....
body-container-line