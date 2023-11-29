AMA introduces 'Operation Let the Traffic Flow'

To ease vehicular and human traffic during the Christmas holidays, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced plans to introduce “Operation Let the Traffic Flow.”

The operation seeks to clear drivers, traders and hawkers off unauthorised places in the central business area and other parts of the Accra Metropolis.

Announcing this in Accra on Tuesday at a press conference, the Mayor of Accra, Madam Elizabeth Sackey, said the operation would start after sensitising the people.

She said after the sensitisation, a task force, with the support of the security agents, would be formed to ensure that traders, hawkers and drivers comply with the directive by staying away from unauthorised places in the metropolis.

The Mayor said those who would go against the directive would be arrested by the special task force and prosecuted.

"Parking and loading at unauthorised places is unlawful and vehicles found parked at unapproved locations would be towed and offenders duly fined,” she noted.

Madam Sackey urged traders and motorists to collectively work to make “Operation Let the Traffic Flow” a success.