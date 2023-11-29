Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

AMA introduces 'Operation Let the Traffic Flow'

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
Social News AMA introduces 'Operation Let the Traffic Flow'
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

To ease vehicular and human traffic during the Christmas holidays, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced plans to introduce “Operation Let the Traffic Flow.”

The operation seeks to clear drivers, traders and hawkers off unauthorised places in the central business area and other parts of the Accra Metropolis.

Announcing this in Accra on Tuesday at a press conference, the Mayor of Accra, Madam Elizabeth Sackey, said the operation would start after sensitising the people.

She said after the sensitisation, a task force, with the support of the security agents, would be formed to ensure that traders, hawkers and drivers comply with the directive by staying away from unauthorised places in the metropolis.

The Mayor said those who would go against the directive would be arrested by the special task force and prosecuted.

"Parking and loading at unauthorised places is unlawful and vehicles found parked at unapproved locations would be towed and offenders duly fined,” she noted.

Madam Sackey urged traders and motorists to collectively work to make “Operation Let the Traffic Flow” a success.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng I'm not frustrated, I won't resign despite hasty dismissiveness by the court— Sp...

2 hours ago

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor Corruption fight: Very soon murderers will boldly walk to seek injunction agains...

2 hours ago

We wont be cowered by politically tainted harassments – Onua TV, Onua FM sues NMC We won’t be cowered by politically tainted harassments – Onua TV, Onua FM sues N...

3 hours ago

Full text Kissi Agyebengs maiden media encounter [Full text] Kissi Agyebeng’s maiden media encounter

3 hours ago

Video of machete-brandishing NDC youth will deter tourists from coming to add up to Ghanas GDP – Oda MP Video of machete-brandishing NDC youth will deter tourists from coming to add up...

3 hours ago

Digitalisation not Bawumias baby, Sunyani NCA still squatting under his watch — BR NDC Digitalisation not Bawumia’s baby, Sunyani NCA still squatting under his watch —...

3 hours ago

'Stop taxing our blood' — Female NDC MPs give NPP govt month to scrap sanitary pad tax 'Stop taxing our blood' — Female NDC MPs give NPP gov’t month to scrap sanitary ...

3 hours ago

IPPs on life support, supply of power not guaranteed if 2.3 billion debt not paid us – Chamber IPP’s on life support, supply of power not guaranteed if $2.3 billion debt not p...

3 hours ago

NDC head office vandalised by aggrieved supporters of disqualified Micheal Nii Yarboi NDC head office vandalised by aggrieved supporters of disqualified Micheal Nii Y...

3 hours ago

'Very senior, experienced lawyers've warned me judges ganging up against my office' — Kissi Agyebeng 'Very senior, experienced lawyers've warned me judges ganging up against my offi...

Just in....
body-container-line