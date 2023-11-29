I'm not frustrated, I won't resign despite hasty dismissiveness by the court— Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has expressed concerns about the actions of the courts in his investigations, saying it poses a serious threat to the fight against corruption in Ghana.

Addressing some senior editors of selected media houses on Wednesday, Mr Agyebeng lamented the High Court rulings notably the recent ruling that quashed his investigative findings against two officials in the Labianca tax waivers case.

The court ruled that the OSP exceeded its powers, despite the report accusing the officials of wrongdoing.

The Special Prosecutor described the action of the court as hasty dismissiveness and lack of regard for the OSP.

He reiterated his vow to continue investigating the case but warned that frequent injunctions from courts is not stopped it could set a worrying precedent.

"As I said, I wasn't sounding like a prophet of doom but there is doom looming ahead of us, that very soon a murderer will boldly walk to go to seek an injunction," Mr Agyabeng quoted.

He said continuous interference in its work poses a grave danger, hinting that it could undermine its work since corruption is a collective fight.

"Should I feel frustrated and resign? I took an oath and in my life when I take on the reins to do something, I do it to the best of my ability," the SP added.

Mr Agyebeng urged the courts to allow his office to fully investigate cases, instead of outrightly dismissing its work.

"Let us bring before you the body of our investigation as evidence. If you look at it, and you decide that the evidence does not shore up to the standard of proof required in criminal cases, you can dismiss it but don't prevent us from doing our work, from investigating. It is dangerous," he warned.