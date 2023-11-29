Modern Ghana logo
Corruption fight: Very soon murderers will boldly walk to seek injunction against our investigation, arrest— OSP laments dangerous, hasty court dismissiveness

Headlines Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng has revealed the challenges he has been facing since assuming the position of a Special Prosecutor.

His revelations were occasioned by the recent court ruling prohibiting him from continuing an investigation into the Labianca tax case.

An Accra High Court on Monday quashed adverse findings made by the OSP against Col. Damoah and Mr. Adu-Kyei in an August 2022 report.

The report had accused the duo of wrongdoing in granting tax waivers to Labianca Company, owned by Council of State member Eunice Asomah-Hinneh.

However, the court ruled that the OSP exceeded its powers in making the adverse findings and barred further probes.

Having vowed to pursue the case despite the court ruling, Lawyer Kisi Agyebeng at a press conference on Wednesday, November 29, said the frequent court interference in his work could send a bad precedence.

Not predicting doom, the Special Prosecutor said he foresees a doom moment during which murderers can walk to the court and seek an injunction to shield them from prosecution.

“As I said, I wasn't sounding like a prophet of doom but there is doom looming ahead of us, that very soon a murderer will boldly walk to go to seek an injunction. Should I feel frustrated and resign? I took an oath and in my life when I take on the reins to do something, I do it to the best of my ability," he said.

He further told the journalists, “Let us bring before you the body of our investigation as evidence. If you look at it, and you decide that the evidence does not shore up to the standard of proof required in criminal cases, you can dismiss it but don't prevent us from doing our work, from investigating. It is dangerous."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Just in....
