Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
29.11.2023 Social News

Bono Region: Pregnant woman, 5 others die after horrific accident on Sunyani-Drobo road

Bono Region: Pregnant woman, 5 others die after horrific accident on Sunyani-Drobo road
29.11.2023 LISTEN

There has been a fatal accident on the Sunyani-Drobo Road in the Bono Region, leading to the death of six people.

The deceased includes a pregnant woman.
The accident occurred on Tuesday, November 28, when an Opel Astra cab with registration number GT 5597-12 and a Toyota Corolla car with registration number AS 150-22 collided.

The two cars collided head-on and veered off the road into a nearby bush causing severe damage to both cars.

Fire Service Rescuers from the Berekum Fire Station bravely responded to a call to provide help to the victims.

The 2 persons onboard the Toyota Corolla who were rescued by the crew but were in critical condition, died on the way to the Berekum Holy Family Hospital.

This is in addition to a pregnant woman and three other people who lost their lives.

The Police were also at the accident scene to convey the deceased bodies to the morgue.

The cause of the accident is not readily known.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Digitalisation not Bawumias baby, Sunyani NCA still squatting under his watch — BR NDC Digitalisation not Bawumia’s baby, Sunyani NCA still squatting under his watch —...

9 minutes ago

'Stop taxing our blood' — Female NDC MPs give NPP govt month to scrap sanitary pad tax 'Stop taxing our blood' — Female NDC MPs give NPP gov’t month to scrap sanitary ...

9 minutes ago

IPPs on life support, supply of power not guaranteed if 2.3 billion debt not paid us – Chamber IPP’s on life support, supply of power not guaranteed if $2.3 billion debt not p...

9 minutes ago

NDC head office vandalised by aggrieved supporters of disqualified Micheal Nii Yarboi NDC head office vandalised by aggrieved supporters of disqualified Micheal Nii Y...

32 minutes ago

'Very senior, experienced lawyers've warned me judges ganging up against my office' — Kissi Agyebeng 'Very senior, experienced lawyers've warned me judges ganging up against my offi...

59 minutes ago

Big Brother Nana Akufo-Addo Must Stop The Politics Of The Airbus Se-Ghana Bribery And Confront Headlong The Nauseating Corruption In His Government Big Brother Nana Akufo-Addo Must Stop The Politics Of The Airbus Se-Ghana Briber...

1 hour ago

Bono Region: Pregnant woman, 5 others die after horrific accident on Sunyani-Drobo road Bono Region: Pregnant woman, 5 others die after horrific accident on Sunyani-Dro...

1 hour ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng ‘There is doom looming’ – Special Prosecutor cries over the trend of dismissiven...

1 hour ago

The future of agriculture is no more about simple farming tools; we must use emerging technologies – Bawumia The future of agriculture is no more about simple farming tools; we must use eme...

1 hour ago

Homosexual acts are intrinsically immoral but we must show LGBTQ+ people Gods love, mercy – Catholic Bishops Conference Homosexual acts are intrinsically immoral but we must show LGBTQ+ people God’s l...

Just in....
body-container-line