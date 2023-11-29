Bono Region: Pregnant woman, 5 others die after horrific accident on Sunyani-Drobo road

29.11.2023 LISTEN

There has been a fatal accident on the Sunyani-Drobo Road in the Bono Region, leading to the death of six people.

The deceased includes a pregnant woman.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, November 28, when an Opel Astra cab with registration number GT 5597-12 and a Toyota Corolla car with registration number AS 150-22 collided.

The two cars collided head-on and veered off the road into a nearby bush causing severe damage to both cars.

Fire Service Rescuers from the Berekum Fire Station bravely responded to a call to provide help to the victims.

The 2 persons onboard the Toyota Corolla who were rescued by the crew but were in critical condition, died on the way to the Berekum Holy Family Hospital.

This is in addition to a pregnant woman and three other people who lost their lives.

The Police were also at the accident scene to convey the deceased bodies to the morgue.

The cause of the accident is not readily known.