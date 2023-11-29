Modern Ghana logo
‘There is doom looming’ – Special Prosecutor cries over the trend of dismissiveness by the court

Special Prosecutor, Kissi AgyebengSpecial Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng
29.11.2023 LISTEN

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has expressed deep worry over what he described as a trend of dismissiveness of its work by the court.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, November 29, Lawyer Agyebeng raised concern about how the court is making the work he and his office are doing very difficult.

He accused the courts of not allowing it to do its work, describing this as a dangerous trend.

"In one of the cases, I said a judge injuncted us from arresting a person. Mind you, we were not in court. We had declared the person wanted as a fugitive from justice, there was absolutely no enquiry as to why we believed that the person was a fugitive from justice so it is not as if we breached the law.

"No one asked us why we declared the person wanted. Then we were served with an injunction order that we cannot arrest the person meanwhile we know that in our law no one has the right not to be arrested. You cannot say you are granting a person a right not to be arrested. So when we receive judicial decisions like that it makes us assume that we are being prevented from arresting someone who is a fugitive from justice,” Kissi Agyebeng said.

According to the Special Prosecutor, there is doom looming if this is how things are going to be as he tries his best with his office to fight corruption.

"As I said, I wasn't sounding like a prophet of doom but there is Doom looming ahead of us, that very soon a murderer will boldly walk to go to seek an injunction,” Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng cautioned.

