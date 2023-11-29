COP 28: Honor your promise to affected Nations – ABANTU urges world leaders

ABANTU for Development Ghana, a key stakeholder in the gender and climate change issues in Ghana, with support from the Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), on Monday called on the world leaders attending the COP28 climate conference to honor their promise of loss and damage fund to affected nations.

The press conference was held in Accra on the theme: “Pre-COP 28: Keep Your Promise Campaign".

COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

Recent data shows that the current extent of sea ice at the South Pole is 1.5 million square kilometers less than the average for this season, an area equivalent to the total combined landmass of Portugal, Spain, France, and Germany.

In 2015, the Paris Agreement (in Article 7.1) established the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) to “enhance adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate change.” COP27 saw significant progress on adaptation, with governments agreeing on the way to move forward on the GGA, which is expected to conclude at COP28 and inform the first Global Stocktake, improving resilience amongst the most vulnerable.

In addition, COP28 is the deadline for parties to agree on financial arrangements for loss and damage. The COP27 Presidency issued the draft text on November 19, 2022, proposing the establishment of a loss and damage finance facility with the specifics to

be worked out and completed in COP 28.

The presidency stated that it has decided to establish new funding arrangements for assisting developing countries in responding to loss and damage.

The above presents a key entry point for African states and negotiators, including

Ghana, to collectively agree on their demands, campaign and strategically position itself towards COP 28, to ensure that the North is held accountable and that, issues of women, who are the most vulnerable, are addressed, in terms of their funding promises and commitment to the GGA.

Dr. Peter Dery, Director of Environment, Ministry of Environmental Science, Technology and Innovation pointed out that the consequences extend beyond the impact of floods and saltwater intrusion on food and water resources, affecting the sustainability of small islands and numerous coastal cities around the globe.

He therefore said there was a need to put adaptation interventions including mitigating measures in place to minimize the negative impact of climate change.

The Sustainability Manager for ABANTU for Development Mrs Hamida Harrison explained that Africa was exceptionally vulnerable to climate variability and climate change, which affected millions of people and made adaptation efforts more pressing as rapid changes in weather patterns erode the productivity of local water and food systems and generate unintended consequences for sustainable development.

She underscored that the materialization of the long-awaited loss and damage fund, a financial mechanism to mitigate climate emergencies established during COP 27 but still lacking in implementation will benefit everyone, not only the counties receiving the funds.

Mrs Hamida Harrison therefore, called on African leaders to make a significant impact at the COP 28 conference towards the specialization of loss and damage funds.