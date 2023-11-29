Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has expressed concerns about the use of plastics and rubber materials in Ghana, cautioning against the potential health hazards associated with these practices.

During the Tuesday edition of the Peace FM “kokrokoo” morning show, Mr Pratt highlighted the widespread use of plastics and rubber by food vendors, citing kenkey sellers for abandoning traditional leaves used for wrapping and now using rubber materials.

He also pointed out instances where rice and porridge are packaged and sold in rubber, describing these practices as detrimental to public health.

"Today, some kenkey sellers wrap their cassava dough in rubber and cook it.

“They do this because they think it is a modernized way of cooking, so they will cook the kenkey in rubbers to allow the chemicals in the rubber to get into the food and kill us," Pratt expressed his concerns.

The seasoned journalist appealed to food vendors to cease the dangerous practice, emphasizing its unhygienic nature and the potential harm it poses to consumers' health.

He stressed that, aside from the health risks, avoiding the use of rubber and plastics would also contribute to controlling the excessive plastic waste in the country that has choked gutters and caused flooding.

Mr Pratt urged the public to be conscious of the materials used in preparing and packaging their food, advocating for safer and more traditional methods that prioritize hygiene and public health.