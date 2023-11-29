Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Using rubber to wrap banku, sell foods not modernised way; stop killing us — Kwesi Pratt cautions food vendors

Health Using rubber to wrap banku, sell foods not modernised way; stop killing us —Kwesi Pratt cautions food vendors
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has expressed concerns about the use of plastics and rubber materials in Ghana, cautioning against the potential health hazards associated with these practices.

During the Tuesday edition of the Peace FM “kokrokoo” morning show, Mr Pratt highlighted the widespread use of plastics and rubber by food vendors, citing kenkey sellers for abandoning traditional leaves used for wrapping and now using rubber materials.

He also pointed out instances where rice and porridge are packaged and sold in rubber, describing these practices as detrimental to public health.

"Today, some kenkey sellers wrap their cassava dough in rubber and cook it.

“They do this because they think it is a modernized way of cooking, so they will cook the kenkey in rubbers to allow the chemicals in the rubber to get into the food and kill us," Pratt expressed his concerns.

The seasoned journalist appealed to food vendors to cease the dangerous practice, emphasizing its unhygienic nature and the potential harm it poses to consumers' health.

He stressed that, aside from the health risks, avoiding the use of rubber and plastics would also contribute to controlling the excessive plastic waste in the country that has choked gutters and caused flooding.

Mr Pratt urged the public to be conscious of the materials used in preparing and packaging their food, advocating for safer and more traditional methods that prioritize hygiene and public health.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Unless a committed President, even ten OSPs, dozen laws can’t fight corruption i...

2 hours ago

Using rubber to wrap banku, sell foods not modernised way; stop killing us —Kwesi Pratt cautions food vendors Using rubber to wrap banku, sell foods not modernised way; stop killing us — Kwe...

2 hours ago

It's laughable, bogus to credit Bawumia when gov't achieves something but shield him when there're difficulties —Dr Asah-Asante It's laughable, bogus to credit Bawumia when gov't achieves something but shield...

2 hours ago

2024 Budget: Majority MPs stage walkout to dodge head-count as Minority continue to oppose approval 2024 Budget: Majority MPs stage walkout to dodge head-count as Minority continue...

2 hours ago

Martin Amidu ‘Big Brother’ Akufo-Addo lied his way to the presidency only to supervise the mo...

2 hours ago

OSP investigating corruption-related offences in governments payroll administration OSP investigating corruption-related offences in government’s payroll administra...

2 hours ago

Your duty is to apply, enforce the law; not to clothe persons with immunity from criminal investigations – OSP to Courts Your duty is to apply, enforce the law; not to clothe persons with immunity from...

2 hours ago

Restrictions on food imports a call in the right direction but...—Kwesi Pratt to govt Restrictions on food imports a call in the right direction but...— Kwesi Pratt t...

2 hours ago

Pollster Ben Ephsonleft and MahamaRight with Julius Debrah Julius Debrah as Mahama's 2024 running mate will win votes for NDC — Ben Ephson

3 hours ago

If there was, and still is, any Ghanaian who poses threat to our democracy, it's Akufo Addo himself — NDC youths If there was, and still is, any Ghanaian who poses threat to our democracy, it's...

Just in....
body-container-line