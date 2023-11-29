Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

WISE, AWDF unveils a 16-day activism against gender-based violence

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
Social News WISE, AWDF unveils a 16-day activism against gender-based violence
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Women's Initiative Self Empowerment (WISE) in collaboration with the African Women's Development Fund (AWDF) has launched 16-day activism against gender-based violence.

Unveiled last Monday, 27 November 2023, the 16-day campaign will create a forum to recognize the need to end gender-based violence in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the in Accra, the Board Chair, WISE, Mrs. Joana Opare noted that the elimination of all forms of gender-based violence through awareness creation at the local, regional, national, and international levels was crucial at this time.

November 25 was declared International Day Against Violence against Women at the first Feminist Encuentro women systematically calling for the elimination of all forms of violence. This declaration stems from domestic violence to rape and sexual harassment to state-sponsored violence including torture.

The 25 November date, she explained, was chosen to commemorate the violent assassination of the Mirabal Sisters; Patria, Minerva, and Maria Teresa on November 25, 1960, by the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo in the Dominican Republic.

Following the unfortunate incident, the United Nations officially recognized November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

In addition, Mrs. Opare noted that the day remains significant in Africa following the Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights entered into force same date five years ago.

Emphasizing on December 10, the International Human Rights Day she noted that the recent Demographic and Health Survey in Ghana reported that 36.6% of women had experienced physical violence since age 15, including 17.2% during the previous year(GSS 209). 20 Feb 2023.

Mrs Adwoa Bame, Executive Director of WISE urged the media to join the campaign to eliminate gender-based violence in the country.

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Digitalisation not Bawumias baby, Sunyani NCA still squatting under his watch — BR NDC Digitalisation not Bawumia’s baby, Sunyani NCA still squatting under his watch —...

9 minutes ago

'Stop taxing our blood' — Female NDC MPs give NPP govt month to scrap sanitary pad tax 'Stop taxing our blood' — Female NDC MPs give NPP gov’t month to scrap sanitary ...

9 minutes ago

IPPs on life support, supply of power not guaranteed if 2.3 billion debt not paid us – Chamber IPP’s on life support, supply of power not guaranteed if $2.3 billion debt not p...

9 minutes ago

NDC head office vandalised by aggrieved supporters of disqualified Micheal Nii Yarboi NDC head office vandalised by aggrieved supporters of disqualified Micheal Nii Y...

32 minutes ago

'Very senior, experienced lawyers've warned me judges ganging up against my office' — Kissi Agyebeng 'Very senior, experienced lawyers've warned me judges ganging up against my offi...

59 minutes ago

Big Brother Nana Akufo-Addo Must Stop The Politics Of The Airbus Se-Ghana Bribery And Confront Headlong The Nauseating Corruption In His Government Big Brother Nana Akufo-Addo Must Stop The Politics Of The Airbus Se-Ghana Briber...

1 hour ago

Bono Region: Pregnant woman, 5 others die after horrific accident on Sunyani-Drobo road Bono Region: Pregnant woman, 5 others die after horrific accident on Sunyani-Dro...

1 hour ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng ‘There is doom looming’ – Special Prosecutor cries over the trend of dismissiven...

1 hour ago

The future of agriculture is no more about simple farming tools; we must use emerging technologies – Bawumia The future of agriculture is no more about simple farming tools; we must use eme...

1 hour ago

Homosexual acts are intrinsically immoral but we must show LGBTQ+ people Gods love, mercy – Catholic Bishops Conference Homosexual acts are intrinsically immoral but we must show LGBTQ+ people God’s l...

Just in....
body-container-line