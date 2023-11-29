WISE, AWDF unveils a 16-day activism against gender-based violence

Women's Initiative Self Empowerment (WISE) in collaboration with the African Women's Development Fund (AWDF) has launched 16-day activism against gender-based violence.

Unveiled last Monday, 27 November 2023, the 16-day campaign will create a forum to recognize the need to end gender-based violence in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the in Accra, the Board Chair, WISE, Mrs. Joana Opare noted that the elimination of all forms of gender-based violence through awareness creation at the local, regional, national, and international levels was crucial at this time.

November 25 was declared International Day Against Violence against Women at the first Feminist Encuentro women systematically calling for the elimination of all forms of violence. This declaration stems from domestic violence to rape and sexual harassment to state-sponsored violence including torture.

The 25 November date, she explained, was chosen to commemorate the violent assassination of the Mirabal Sisters; Patria, Minerva, and Maria Teresa on November 25, 1960, by the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo in the Dominican Republic.

Following the unfortunate incident, the United Nations officially recognized November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

In addition, Mrs. Opare noted that the day remains significant in Africa following the Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights entered into force same date five years ago.

Emphasizing on December 10, the International Human Rights Day she noted that the recent Demographic and Health Survey in Ghana reported that 36.6% of women had experienced physical violence since age 15, including 17.2% during the previous year(GSS 209). 20 Feb 2023.

Mrs Adwoa Bame, Executive Director of WISE urged the media to join the campaign to eliminate gender-based violence in the country.