Agriculture The future of agriculture is no more about simple farming tools; we must use emerging technologies – Bawumia
Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is advocating for the use of emerging technologies to boost the country's agriculture sector.

The Vice President on Tuesday, November 28, argued that the future of agriculture is no more about simple farming tools.

He said Ghana must engage in smart agriculture in line with the 4th Industrial Revolution to yield the full benefits of agriculture by making farming attractive to the new generation.

“I urged the gathering that the future of agriculture is no more about simple farming tools. The emerging technologies in Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, internet of things, etc are now the way to go to make agriculture smart in conformity to the 4th Industrial Revolution. This is one of the ways to make agriculture attractive to this new generation so we should align,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The NPP flagbearer was speaking at a ceremony to commission the Siriboe Institute of Agribusiness and Skills Development, located at Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

The Institute has been established by Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe, the 2022 National Best Farmer.

The 700-seater capacity facility, with spaces for formal lectures, demonstrations, and workshops, a creche for young mothers to enable them to gain knowledge without sacrificing their maternal obligations, a cafeteria, and a practical demonstration farm has been established with the GHS1 million prize money for winning the 2022 Best Farmer Award.

Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe is understood to have also used resources from his farm and his personal savings as well.

