Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

250 benefits from Team of Hope free surgical program in Upper East Region

By Analimbey, A. Chris ll Contributor
Health 250 benefits from Team of Hope free surgical program in Upper East Region
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

As part of efforts to mobilize collective action towards responding to the health needs of people on the margins of society, the Team of Hope (ToH), a non-governmental organization based in the Upper East Region, has once again successfully organized its annual free surgical outreach program for the people of Buluk and its environs.

The exercise, which commenced on the 20th of November, 2023, and ended on the 24th of November, 2023, was led by Dr. Alhassan Jaabir, the Lead Surgeon, and Dr. Benjamin Akingkang, the executive director and founder of the organization, and supported by other medical professionals.

The Team composed entirely of Medical Doctors, Nurses, Anaesthetist, and Orderlies, operated concurrently in three centres namely the Sandema District Hospital, Sandema; St. Lucas Hospital, Waiga; and the Fumbisi District Hospital, Fumbisi by three (3) separate teams respectively.

A total of 250 patients benefitted from the exercise. Cases treated included goitre, hernias, hydrocele, uterine fibroid, abdominal masses, and uterine prolapse, among other medical conditions.

Clients from Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, North East, Upper West, Upper East, North East Regions, and Burkina Faso travelled to the various centres to partake in the exercise.

Each year, the team organizes free surgical and treatment exercises for people in impoverished parts of northern Ghana and beyond. Since its inception, the organization has provided varied health services, including free medical screening and operations to hundreds of patients across the region and its surroundings.

ToH, therefore, calls on one and all to support the Organization to enable it carry out its benevolent outreach program.

TEAM OF HOPE FOUNDATION ACCOUNT DETAILS

Bank Name: Consolidated Bank Ghana
Account Name: The Team of Hope
Account Number: 1436279100001
Branch: Teshie


MOBILE MONEY DETAILS
Network: MTN Ghana
Mobile Money: 054 610 5502
Account Name: The Team of Hope
[email protected]

11292023103902-wbreuigtto-img-20231128-wa0006

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Unless a committed President, even ten OSPs, dozen laws can’t fight corruption i...

3 hours ago

Using rubber to wrap banku, sell foods not modernised way; stop killing us —Kwesi Pratt cautions food vendors Using rubber to wrap banku, sell foods not modernised way; stop killing us — Kwe...

3 hours ago

It's laughable, bogus to credit Bawumia when gov't achieves something but shield him when there're difficulties —Dr Asah-Asante It's laughable, bogus to credit Bawumia when gov't achieves something but shield...

3 hours ago

2024 Budget: Majority MPs stage walkout to dodge head-count as Minority continue to oppose approval 2024 Budget: Majority MPs stage walkout to dodge head-count as Minority continue...

3 hours ago

Martin Amidu ‘Big Brother’ Akufo-Addo lied his way to the presidency only to supervise the mo...

3 hours ago

OSP investigating corruption-related offences in governments payroll administration OSP investigating corruption-related offences in government’s payroll administra...

3 hours ago

Your duty is to apply, enforce the law; not to clothe persons with immunity from criminal investigations – OSP to Courts Your duty is to apply, enforce the law; not to clothe persons with immunity from...

3 hours ago

Restrictions on food imports a call in the right direction but...—Kwesi Pratt to govt Restrictions on food imports a call in the right direction but...— Kwesi Pratt t...

3 hours ago

Pollster Ben Ephsonleft and MahamaRight with Julius Debrah Julius Debrah as Mahama's 2024 running mate will win votes for NDC — Ben Ephson

4 hours ago

If there was, and still is, any Ghanaian who poses threat to our democracy, it's Akufo Addo himself — NDC youths If there was, and still is, any Ghanaian who poses threat to our democracy, it's...

Just in....
body-container-line