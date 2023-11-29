250 benefits from Team of Hope free surgical program in Upper East Region

As part of efforts to mobilize collective action towards responding to the health needs of people on the margins of society, the Team of Hope (ToH), a non-governmental organization based in the Upper East Region, has once again successfully organized its annual free surgical outreach program for the people of Buluk and its environs.

The exercise, which commenced on the 20th of November, 2023, and ended on the 24th of November, 2023, was led by Dr. Alhassan Jaabir, the Lead Surgeon, and Dr. Benjamin Akingkang, the executive director and founder of the organization, and supported by other medical professionals.

The Team composed entirely of Medical Doctors, Nurses, Anaesthetist, and Orderlies, operated concurrently in three centres namely the Sandema District Hospital, Sandema; St. Lucas Hospital, Waiga; and the Fumbisi District Hospital, Fumbisi by three (3) separate teams respectively.

A total of 250 patients benefitted from the exercise. Cases treated included goitre, hernias, hydrocele, uterine fibroid, abdominal masses, and uterine prolapse, among other medical conditions.

Clients from Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, North East, Upper West, Upper East, North East Regions, and Burkina Faso travelled to the various centres to partake in the exercise.

Each year, the team organizes free surgical and treatment exercises for people in impoverished parts of northern Ghana and beyond. Since its inception, the organization has provided varied health services, including free medical screening and operations to hundreds of patients across the region and its surroundings.

ToH, therefore, calls on one and all to support the Organization to enable it carry out its benevolent outreach program.

TEAM OF HOPE FOUNDATION ACCOUNT DETAILS

Bank Name: Consolidated Bank Ghana

Account Name: The Team of Hope

Account Number: 1436279100001

Branch: Teshie

Network:Mobile Money:Account Name: