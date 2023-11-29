Key distributors of Hydrachem products in Ghana undergo training

Eternal Water Ghana Ltd has taken key distributors of Hydrachem products in Ghana through a day's workshop.

Speaking at the training session held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Danpong Medical Centre at Batsoona, Accra, the CEO of Eternal Water, Stephen Oduro Aboagye reiterated the urgent need for safer drinking water for all regardless of economic status.

"This is where Eternal Water comes in handy. We're partnering with Hydrachem Company to distribute their famous safe Oasis tablets and other products of Hydrachem to the Ghanaian people to have access to," he stated.

The Managing Director of Hydrachem, Mr. Robin Rough took trainees through the journey of Hydrachem.

He narrated that, they are the world's leading manufacturers of effervescent chlorine (NaDCC) tablets. "Our tablets are used in a variety of sectors including baby bottle sterilisation, water purification, surface disinfection, food preparation and agriculture," he stated.

Hydrachem manufactures chlorine tablets for some of the best-known brands in the world.

Hydrachem, according to the Managing Director has 50 years experience in water purification, surface disinfection and sterilising. "A proud UK business with global footprint, working closely with NGOs to keep dwindling water supplies free from life-threatening, waterborne diseases, and with market-leading healthcare institutions, including the NHS, to keep healthcare facilities free from contamination," he avered.

Stephen Aboagye, Chief Executive Officer and President, Atlantic Essential Development based in Atlanta Georgia thanked Dr. Gyamfi for availing his premises to be used for the training.

He was also very thankful to Mr. Robin Rough MD of Hydrachem and his team for taking time out of their busy schedule to be part of the training in Ghana and thanked the trainees who had traveled from both far and near to be part of the dream of making water safer for the Ghanaian community.