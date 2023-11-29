Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
29.11.2023 Social News

Mortuary workers meet NLC today over intended strike

Mortuary workers meet NLC today over intended strike
29.11.2023 LISTEN

The leadership of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) is expected to meet with the National Labour Commission (NLC) today ahead of its members’ planned indefinite strike.

The association says the action has been necessitated by the failure to resolve all grievances put forward by the workers.

MOWAG wants the government to implement the agreed conditions of service arrived at in 2020.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview on Tuesday, the General Secretary of MOWAG, Richard Kofi Jordan, said the government has not shown enough commitment to address their concerns yet.

“We have a meeting with the NLC at 11 am at the NLC’s office. We are trying to respect the law by going to the commission in the morning because we want to see what the Ministry or, for that matter, the government is bringing on board finally to the table. Then we are able to decide whether we should put Ghanaians through this mess or not. We don’t go into these things in bad faith, or we cannot take an entrenched position. If whatever they present is worthy of taking home, why not?”

“We are not interested in putting Ghanaians through hell. The only reason we are doing this is that we are fed up with the commitments of ‘we will do that,’ and it is not happening,” he stated.

— Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mortuary workers meet NLC today over intended strike Mortuary workers meet NLC today over intended strike

2 hours ago

I wish Alan had stayed – Evans Nimako I wish Alan had stayed – Evans Nimako

2 hours ago

Schools still closed in Nkwanta South weeks after clashes Schools still closed in Nkwanta South weeks after clashes

2 hours ago

We wont return home until govt releases our locked-up cash – Aggrieved Gold Coast Fund customers We won’t return home until govt releases our locked-up cash – Aggrieved Gold Coa...

2 hours ago

Sokoban murder: AG orders police to conduct further probe Sokoban murder: AG orders police to conduct further probe

2 hours ago

A file photo of some members of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference Anti-Gay Bill: 'We don't support homosexuality but we won't condemn homosexuals ...

2 hours ago

Ghana launches National Coordination Mechanism on Migration Ghana launches National Coordination Mechanism on Migration 

2 hours ago

REUTERS - SARAH MEYSSONNIER French court to pass verdict on justice minister Dupond-Moretti over 'conflict o...

16 hours ago

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw Mahama’s 24-hour economy will make people meet ghosts; he doesn't want witches t...

16 hours ago

Good Samaritan Police officers quench thirst of firewood-seeking women Good Samaritan Police officers quench thirst of firewood-seeking women

Just in....
body-container-line