29.11.2023 Social News

Schools still closed in Nkwanta South weeks after clashes

29.11.2023 LISTEN

Over 30 schools within the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region remain closed weeks after the Adele, Challa, and Akyode tribes clashed over disagreements regarding the performance of ritual rites related to the 2023 annual Yam Festival leading to several deaths and injuries.

The Nkwanta Education Directorate indicated that the situation forced parents to withdraw their wards, prompting the Regional Security Council to close down schools.

The Education Director for Nkwanta South, Jonathan Kosina, told Citi News in an interview on Tuesday that the Council prioritized the safety of students in making the decision.

“We have about 111 schools, including public basic schools, and out of these, 30 have been closed down for security reasons. Out of those 30 schools, we have about 10,543 learners and 380 teachers. Nkwanta has four Senior High Schools (SHSs), but three of them are affected.”

Speaking about what could be done to help students in the SHSs who were writing their midterm exams, Mr. Kosina said, “There is nothing much we can do because we are talking about human lives, we are addressing security issues.”

—citinewsroom

