Sokoban murder: AG orders police to conduct further probe

Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has instructed the police to conduct further investigations into the second accused person standing trial in the alleged murder of a 35-year-old businesswoman in Sokoban, Ashanti Region.

The 35-year-old businesswoman, Princess Afia Ahenkan, was brutally murdered on Monday, September 11, 2023, at her residence in Apaaso near Sokoban, within the Kumasi Metropolis.

The police are thus seeking to rely on telephone conversations between the prime suspect, Allister John, and his alleged accomplice, James Anokye, from telecom companies to enable them to establish the extent of his involvement in the crime.

This is according to the police prosecutor, ASP Stephen Ofori, who says gaining access to that vital information will significantly support the case, as it will form part of the basis for the office of the Attorney General to provide advice on thematter for the committal process to begin.

The Asokore Mampong district court has thus adjourned the case to December 19, 2023, and granted the police’s request to access the phone conversations between the two accused persons.

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings, ASP Stephen Ofori indicated that all information would be disclosed to the public at the appropriate time.

“This is a matter for the AGA; it’s not for public consumption. It’s part of the investigation, and we are acting on the instructions of the AGA. This is a murder case, and you know the due process has to follow, and in due time, we will complete, and the person will be moved to the appropriate fora for trial.”