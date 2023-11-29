Modern Ghana logo
We won’t return home until govt releases our locked-up cash – Aggrieved Gold Coast Fund customers

2 HOURS AGO

Convener of the aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management company, Charles Nyame, has expressed his disappointment in the government’s failure to release their locked-up cash.

The aggrieved customers, who began their 32-hour picketing at the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, say all efforts to have their demands met by the Finance Ministry have proved futile, hence the protest.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Nyame said: “We are demanding payment from the Finance Ministry for the monies that have been approved way back in 2021 for our payment that has not been disbursed. We had interactions with the Minister, but all he could say was for them to assist us. I mean, the Finance Ministry wants us, the customers, to go after the company shareholders to vacate the court challenging the liquidation so they pay us. This is unheard of. There is no way we can take the law into our hands.”

Mr. Nyame, however, reproached the government’s insensitivity in responding to their demands. He also asserted that the customers are not willing to leave the Finance Ministry until their picketing permit duration with the police elapses.

“We are still at the Finance Ministry until the 32 hours we agreed with the police elapse. So, we are still here.”

