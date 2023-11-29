Modern Ghana logo
Anti-Gay Bill: 'We don't support homosexuality but we won't condemn homosexuals — Catholic Bishops

Headlines A file photo of some members of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference
A file photo of some members of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Ghana says though it does not support homosexuality it does not condemn persons based on their sexual orientation.

Citing moral and religious grounds, the Catholic Bishops argue that homosexuality is not only morally unacceptable but also goes against the teachings of the Bible.

According to paper released by the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference on Tuesday, November 28, the Bible serves as the foundation for their beliefs and practices.

The Catholic Bishops point to several passages in both the Old and New Testaments that condemn homosexual acts.

Quoting Leviticus 18:22, the statement reads, "You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination."

They also refer to the story of Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis, interpreting it as evidence of God's disapproval of homosexual behavior.

The Catholic Church's teachings on homosexuality are summarized in the statement, emphasizing that while the Church does not condemn individuals based on their sexual orientation, it views homosexual acts as "intrinsically disordered" and "incompatible with the creation stories" presented in the Book of Genesis.

The Bishops argue that sexual activity should be limited to heterosexual intercourse within the confines of marriage, as it aligns with God's intended purpose of procreation.

Despite its opposition to homosexual acts, the Catholic Bishops emphasize the importance of respecting the dignity of all individuals, including those with same-sex attractions.

They stated that homosexuals should not be subjected to harassment or discrimination and should be treated with compassion, sensitivity, and respect.

Quoting Pope Francis, the statement affirms the need to avoid any form of aggression or violence towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament Alban Bagbin has hinted that the bill would be passed before the legislative assembly go on Christmas break.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Page: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

