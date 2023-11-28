Modern Ghana logo
Kasoa residents give govt two-week ultimatum to fix bad roads

Residents in Kasoa have again issued a two-week ultimatum to the government, calling for the construction of a drainage system over the tollbooth and its surroundings to facilitate efficient water drainage during rainfall.

This call stems from the deteriorating condition of local roads, with residents expressing concern about the adverse effects on their businesses and overall well-being.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Samuel Addo, a key organizer of the “Fix the Kasoa Highway,” indicated that the government has turned a deaf ear to their plea.

“Even though we gave the government a two-week ultimatum to respond to how it intends to tackle the situation, there has rather been a loud silence despite assurance from the MCE that work was ongoing to fix the road. The 2024 budget and economic policy read by the finance minister conspicuously omitted the Kasoa Highway from the list of roads the government intends to work on. This development has jeopardized our hope for a solution to the catastrophe, traffic congestion resulting from flooding, and the deposit of huge volumes of debris during rainfall.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Addo has emphasized that failure by the government to address their requests would lead to a series of planned protests.

“We shall never relent on this our genuine demands for better lives as responsible citizens of this great nation of ours. We are therefore giving the government a week’s ultimatum to see if something concrete will be done. Failure on the part of the government to attend to this issue we will have no option than to engage in a series of demonstrations.”

