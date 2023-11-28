Modern Ghana logo
Sam George expresses angry over ‘unauthorised’ spillage of Dawhenya dam

Sam George expresses angry over unauthorised spillage of Dawhenya dam
Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has expressed his deep frustration over the unauthorized spillage of the Dawhenya dam, calling it a flagrant act of negligence and irresponsibility.

The spillage, which occurred on November 27, 2023, has caused widespread devastation in the area, displacing hundreds of residents and leaving many properties submerged in floodwaters.

In a scathing rebuke, Sam George pointed to a lack of discipline and accountability among those entrusted with managing the dam.

He condemned the actions of those responsible, stating that they had disregarded the potential consequences of their actions.

“So I am trying to get the name of the immediate past manager of the irrigation project at Dawhenya and I will put it out in public and demand that whichever ministry is involved must demand from him what authority he had to spill portions of the irrigation dam to foreigners. I am hearing, Chinese and Indians,” he said in an interview on Eyewitness News.

Mr. George has, however, assured that he will help to ensure that normalcy is restored in the area.

-citinewsroom

