Agriculture is a good source of livelihood – Rev Dr Kissieh to youth

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has urged the youth to venture into agriculture as a source of livelihood.

“Agriculture is a business which can change livelihoods. It is a money-making venture if only one takes it as a business venture and abides by the business principles,” he said.

Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday, ahead of this year's National Farmers Day on Friday, December 1.

The Day, celebrated annually, acknowledges the role of farmers in ensuring food security in Ghana and to show them gratitude.

Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih said the youth must not fear venturing into agriculture because of the risks involved, adding that any money-making venture involved some levels of risks.

Currently, technology abounds in agriculture to enhance yield, which the youth could access freely to help them become successful in their trade.

“Agriculture is not only about the operations in the field but the whole value chain of farm input, processing, packaging and marketing,” he said.

“A marketer, in the comfort of his home, might be engaging in agriculture by making sure that items from the farm get to the consumer. All these are aspects of agriculture driven by technology.”

Rt Rev Dr Kisseih, also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, urged the youth to take advantage of the numerous technologies available and become part of the agriculture value- chain instead of wasting precious time on social media, which would add little or no value to their lives.

He appealed to the Government to implement policies that would ensure agriculture became a catalyst for economic growth and sustainable development.

GNA

