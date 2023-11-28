Modern Ghana logo
Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy Will Make People Meet Ghosts; He Doesn't Want Witches To Work At Night; They Should Rise Again Him – Maurice Ampaw

Social News Lawyer Maurice Ampaw
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has argued that the 24-hour economy proposed by former President John Dramani Mahama is a bad policy.

For him, a 24-hour economy in Ghana will be a scary one.

He noted that persons who work the night shifts in the 24-hour economy are likely to run into ghosts and bad spirits in the night.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw called on witches and wizards whose activities would be interrupted at night to rise against John Dramani Mahama and ensure he does not get to become president to implement his 24-hour economy policy.

“Witches and wizards work in the night but Mahama is saying he won’t let them work because of his 24-hour economy. All witches and wizards must rise against Mahama and ensure he does not come to power. Once he comes you won’t be able to work at night,” Lawyer Maurice Ampaw said.

He continued, “If we start doing night economy people will meet ghosts, bad spirits. Those who have accepted the 24-hour economy you don’t know what you are talking about.”

Maurice Ampaw, a lawyer to President Akufo-Addo and a member of Bawumia's campaign team espouses one of the reasons Bawumia is against John Dramani Mahama's #24HourWorkingEconomy Policy. #BlameBawumia #24HourEconomy #TheGameChanger pic.twitter.com/50AXUwYyuB — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) November 28, 2023

The 24-hour economy proposed by John Dramani Mahama has become a topical issue in the country.

It has widely been discussed on both traditional and social media.

While economist notes that if properly implemented it will be beneficial to the economic growth of the country, officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) including Vice President John Dramani Mahama has described it as a bad idea.

Despite the criticism and ridicule, the flagbearer of the NDC says Mahama will implement the 24-hour economy when Ghanaians vote for him to become President again.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

