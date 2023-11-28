Cleaning Mahama’s office a stand-in for Akufo-Addo’s failed ‘I’ll make Accra cleanest in Africa’ promise — NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth in the Greater Accra Region have accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of failing to deliver on his promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NDC Regional Youth Organizer, Amos Blessing Amorse, said their recent clean-up exercise at the office of NDC flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama was due to Akufo-Addo's broken promise of making the city clean.

"Our clean-up exercise at Mahama’s office a stand-in after Akufo-Addo failed to make Accra cleanest in Africa," Mr Amorse said.

He added: "If the President has soon forgotten, we wish to remind him that the clean-up exercise was a stand-in action for his failed promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa."

Mr Amorse accused the president of seeking "to paint us in bad light for despicable political advantage" rather than acknowledging the NDC youth's efforts to help improve sanitation in the city.

The NDC youth leader further accused Akufo-Addo of hypocrisy, saying "he saw people holding only machetes but did not see those who carried brooms, shovels, mops, etc" during the clean-up exercise.

Mr Amos criticized the president for failing to fight political vigilantism despite incidents of violence targeting NDC members ahead of elections.

"A President who is committed to peace would not be keeping known notorious land-guards as aide-de-camp," he said.

This comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo sent a stern warning to National Democratic Congress (NDC) members after videos emerged of some party youth brandishing machetes during a gathering at former President John Mahama's office last week.