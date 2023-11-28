Modern Ghana logo
Bluecrest School of Fashion and Design wins Fashion Institution of the Year Award at GTFA

By Reporter
In a spectacular triumph over the weekend, the Bluecrest School of Fashion and Design emerged as the Fashion Institution of the Year at the prestigious Ghana Tertiary Fashion Awards.

This accolade not only solidifies Bluecrest's position as a leading educational institution but also showcases the remarkable achievements of its faculty and students.

The night unfolded with anticipation as the college not only secured the coveted Fashion Institution of the Year award but also clinched three additional honors.

The Sustainability Award for New Talent was bestowed upon Ms. Sylvia A. Gyampo, a distinguished faculty member at the school, recognizing her outstanding contribution to sustainable fashion practices.

Ms. Beatrice Dede Addy, a recent graduate of Bluecrest School of Fashion, was celebrated with the Best Student Fashion Illustrator of the Year award, a testament to her creative prowess and the school's commitment to nurturing artistic talent.

Adding to the accolades, Angela Effisah, a student and model from Bluecrest College, was crowned Student Model of the Year, showcasing the school's success in promoting versatility among its students.

The Director of Strategy, Ms. Henrietta Mensah expressed pride in this significant accomplishment.

She indicated “Bluecrest School of Fashion has consistently stood out for its dedication to practical training and industry collaboration, providing students with a well-rounded education that extends beyond the classroom. As a Pan-African brand with campuses in Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, we are thrilled and proud to be recognized for the impact we continue to make in the fashion industry across the West Africa Sub-region”.

Beatrice Addy, a student and an award winner beaming with smiles for winning the Student Fashion Illustrator of the Year expressed “I’m excited to win this award, especially knowing that the skills I learned from Bluecrest School of Fashion and Design the last four years is what has propelled me to this very stage makes me so proud. Winning this award is a great achievement for myself and the family I have made at Bluecrest College. My sincere thanks to Bluecrest College.”

“Receiving the Sustainability Award for New Talent is a profound honour for me and my institution, BlueCrest College,” Mrs Sylvia Gyampo said. “This recognition from the Ghana Tertiary Fashion Award inspires me to amplify my dedication to sustainable fashion for the Ghanaian fashion industry”.

Joining the team to receive the award on behalf of the school was Mr. Sunil Hangorani, the Group Finance Director of the College, The Director of Strategy, Ms. Henrietta Mensah, Mrs. Agnes Odamea Larbi, HOD for the school of fashion, Mrs. Sylvia Gyampo, a faculty, as well as students of the school.

For any individual looking to explore Fashion and Design, Bluecrest College is the top fashion school in West Africa for this. The school's recognition at the Ghana Tertiary Fashion Awards serves as a testament to its excellence and dedication to shaping the future of fashion education in the region.

Find out more about Bluecrest School of Fashion and Design www.sfd.edu.gh

