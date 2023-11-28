'I don’t think you listen to yourself when you are speaking, resume your seat' – Speaker Bagbin clashed with Ursula Owusu in Parliament

28.11.2023 LISTEN

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin invoked his powers on Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation on Tuesday, November 28.

This was after the Minister who is also Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West indicated that she was lost as to what was being discussed in the House and expected the Speaker of Parliament to step in.

“I have no idea what we are debating in this house today. There is nothing before the house so as you indicated to the Minister that we are not yet there. I was of the opinion that you will tell the colleagues on the other side that there is nothing before us. I have no idea what the references are being made to,” Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said.

Reacting to this, Speaker Alban Bagbin asked the Minister whether she had been in the Chamber from the start of proceedings.

Although Ursula Owusu-Ekuful would first answer ‘no’ she immediately clarified that she had been in the Chamber since morning and was around before the Speaker arrived.

Amid the exchanges, Speaker Alban Bagbin flexed his powers by reminding the Minister that she is in Parliament and not in her office at the Ministry of Communications.

The Speaker said it appears Ursula Owusu-Ekuful does not listen to herself when she speaks.

“If you were here from the very beginning before we started and I asked you were you here from the very beginning? You said no, then you continued and now you are telling me you were even here before I entered. It meant you were not listening to yourself. I don’t think you listen to yourself,” Speaker Alban Bagbin said.

He continued, “This is not the Ministry of Communications. This is Parliament, resume your seat.”