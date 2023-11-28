We shall resist your tax exemption applications fiercely – Minority warns gov’t

28.11.2023 LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has warned that it will not sit and watch unconcerned for government to give tax exemptions to any company it likes.

In a statement from the Minority signed by its Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, it has disclosed that government has applied for tax exemptions for 45 companies.

According to the Minority, if Parliament approves the exemptions, the country will lose GHS5.5 billion in taxes.

The Minority in raising concerns about these tax exemption applications, stresses that it will resist government by using all ways and means available.

“There are about 45 companies that have been presented to Parliament as one- one-district-one-factory companies, GIPC strategic investors, etc, to be exempted from the payment of taxes. In total, the government is asking parliament to grant tax exemptions to the tune of USD449,446,247.95 for these 45 companies. That is the equivalent of over five and a half (5.5) billion Ghana cedis!

“As a Minority in Parliament, we have a duty to let the Ghanaian taxpayer who is being burdened with all manner of taxes, know this truth.

“We, in the Minority are serving notice that we shall resist these tax waiver applications fiercely! In their current forms, we shall resist each and every one of the tax waiver applications with all the tools and strategies at our disposal," the release from the Minority stressed.

The companies government is seeking tax exemptions for include Agrohao Ghana Company Limited, Amponsah-Efah Pharmaceuticals Limited, B5 Plus Limited, Beekaf Foods Ghana Limited, By Oa & J Pharmaceuticals Limited, Canadian Commercial Corporation, CIMAF, Ciments de l'Afrique Ghana Limited, CK Engineering and Construction Limited, and Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited.

Others are Echo Poly Industries Limited, Emperor Foods and Beverages Limited, EPAC Flexible Packaging Ghana Ltd, Everpack Limited, Everpure Holdings Limited, Ferro Fabrik Limited, Fu Cal Company Limited, Golden Africa Consumer Products, Golden Africa Soap Industries Ghana Limited, Golden Latex Products Limited, Happy Sunshine Company Limited Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited, Korban Company Limited, and Lesdy Company Limited.