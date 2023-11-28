High Court throws out sidechick's case against former banker over alleged broken promises

The High Court in Accra has dismissed the case brought by former National Service person, Deborah Seyram Adablah against her sugar daddy, Ernest Kwasi Nimako over alleged unfulfilled promises made during their romantic relationship.

Presided over by Justice John Bosco Nabarese, the court ruled that the relationship between Adablah and Nimako was not publicly recognised by law, describing the writ as lacking any reasonable cause of action.

The court also slapped Deborah Seyram Adablah with a cost of GH¢10,000.

Following the ruling, Lawyer Nana Ama Amponsah, representing Ernest Kwasi Nimako, requested a higher cost of GH¢50,000, arguing that the damage caused to her client, especially in the era of social media, was immeasurable.

However, the court settled on GH¢10,000 after considering arguments from both parties.

The legal battle unfolded after Deborah Seyram Adablah took Mr Nimako to court earlier this year, seeking financial compensation and the fulfilment of promises made during their relationship.

She demanded a lump sum for a business start-up, two years' rent, and other commitments allegedly agreed upon.

Deborah Seyram Adablah had alleged that Mr Nimako, her "sugar daddy," failed to honor some promises, including buying her a car, covering accommodation expenses, providing a monthly stipend, marrying her after divorcing his wife and offering a lump sum for a business startup.

Mr Nimako, in reaction, filed a counter application, urging the court to dismiss the case, deeming it frivolous and unworthy of legal action.