Deepen the narrative in identifying and exposing money laundering – GIABA D-G to Ghanaian journalists

Director-General of GIABA Mr. Edwin W Harris Jnr

The Director-General of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against money laundering in West Africa (GIABA) under ECOWAS, Mr. Edwin W. Harris Jnr. has thrown a challenge to Ghana Journalists to deepen efforts as reporters in identifying and exposing money laundering and terrorist financing activities.

According to him, the media remains a veritable channel for increasing awareness of ML/FT among the populace.

This was contained in a speech read on his behalf by Timothy Melaye the Head of Communications at GIABA during the official opening of a two-day GIABA Media Outreach and Advocacy Programme on Monday 27th November at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The objective of GIABA AML/CFT Media Outreach is to harness the massive potential of the media to increase awareness of AML/CFT issues among the populace of West Africa.

The two-day outreach activities involve a day each for an official advocacy and sensitization visit to the management and editorial team of selected media organizations and an interactive session with reporters in Accra, aimed at establishing Desk Officers for GIABA in the media houses and increasing awareness of the fight against Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF).

It is also to liaise with the media to educate the populace on the negative impact of Money laundering and Terrorist Financing and raise the interest of the public in supporting AML/CFT efforts spearheaded by GIABA.

A total of 15 selected journalists stand to benefit from the sensitization workshop focusing on the roles of the media in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

The GIABA DG stated that GIABA has been working and building partnerships with media groups and individual journalists to bring to public awareness the negative consequences of ML/TF.

"The media plays a critical role in promoting good governance, ensures optimal deployment of state resources, facilitates the protection of rights of citizens and ensures that corrupt officials and corrupt practices are exposed. The media serves as a change agent, particularly as an anti-corruption crusade.

"Therefore, this is another effort to establish and sustain further partnerships with media practitioners across the region. Desk Officers are to be selected through this initiative to attend and publicize GIABA's activities," he emphasized.

He added, "Since 2009, GIABA has engaged the media through sensitization programs to facilitate their understanding of AML/CFT issues.

"A significant outcome of the program is forming a Regional Network of Journalists involved in reporting economic and financial crimes.

"The network is a platform for information sharing and dissemination on the essence of implementing robust AML/CFT measures by GIABA member States.

More importantly, he stressed that the media must not allow itself to be used by suspected money launderers and looters of public treasury to truncate the course of justice.