Crediting Bawumia for the good things of gov’t but shielding him from challenges in the country is a joke – Dr. Asah Asante

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante has laughed off arguments that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be blamed for the economic woes of the country.

According to him, it is laughable that people want to credit the Vice President for the good things that the government does but the same people shield him from the economic crisis.

“I think it is laughable in the sense that we have heard that anytime there is something worthy of praise relative to policy of the government of the day, quickly they credit the vice president but when there are difficulties they want to shield the Vice President, that he is not the man in charge.

“That argument is a bogus one that can never be taken seriously by anybody,” Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante told TV3 on Monday during a discussion on the Ghana Tonight programme.

In the last few years, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been accused by the Minority in Parliament of failing woefully as Chairman of the Economic Management Team.

The Minority shares the view that just as President Akufo-Addo should be blamed for the economic crisis that has confronted the country, Dr. Bawumia should equally be blamed as well.

In the defense, some NPP officials have also argued that the Vice President is not the final decision-maker and cannot be blamed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stressed that he has his own vision and will implement it when he is elected President at the end of the 2024 General Election.