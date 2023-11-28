GES releases 2023 school placement

28.11.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the 2023 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) into senior high schools and technical and vocational education and training schools.

A press statement issued by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said out of 598.839 results received from WAEC, 585,797 candidates qualified to be placed.

According to the release, 477,772 (81.56%) have automatically been placed in one of their choices, a significant improvement compared to last year’s.

The statement directed the affected 108,025 (18.44%) candidates who could not be matched to visit the GES self-placement portal to select schools of their choice.

"All such students are, therefore, to do Self-Placement to select from available schools," it added.

The statement asked parents, guardians and students to obtain a placement pin code from an approved vendor, log onto the site www.cssps.gov.gh, enter the ten-digit index number and add 23 as the year of completion. E.g.: 123456789023, enter the pin code details (serial number and pin), click on submit and wait for placement to show up, then print the enrolment form, placement slip and prospectus.

It stated that students who did not match any of their choices from the automatic placement system would be redirected to the self-placement portal to select by providing information on the region, residential preference, school, programme of choice, submit, print the form and visit the school to begin the admission process.

“Schools selected on the self-placement portal can be changed as many times as the candidate wishes on the portal until they enrol in a school,” it added.

GES assured the general public, especially students, those who could not get their choices during the automatic placement that all schools with vacancies have been uploaded on the portal for students to select from self-placement without hitches.

It said heads of institutions are to begin registration and orientation from 4th December 2023 and urged parents not to pay money to unscrupulous persons who promise to change their schools.

“The public is also informed that apart from the National Solution Centre at the GNAT Hall, Adabraka and the Regional Solution Centres at the various Regional Education Offices, they can also call our helpline on 0308258001 for all concerns,” it added.