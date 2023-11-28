Former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has revealed that his dismissal from the party is not only affecting him but is also taking a toll on his family.

He said his son has become a subject of mockery which is also affecting his studies.

Buaben Asamoa, who served as the Member of Parliament for Adentan, was expelled from the NPP together with three other members of NPP: Hopeson Adorye, former General Secretary Nana Ohene Ntow and former Madina MP Boniface Abubakar Saddique.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Buaben Asamoa expressed the effect the dismissal has had on his family.

"When you offer yourself to lead people, it is a huge responsibility. In my case, it has affected my wife and children.

“With the question you are asking me now, my child has become a victim of mockery because his father was dismissed. Now, he is unable to focus and it is affecting his studies," lamented Buaben Asamoa.

He rubbished claims that he left the party due to anger that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the flagbearer race.

"Some are saying I left the party because I am annoyed. That cannot be taken lightly. As they keep saying that he is annoyed because someone else is leading the party, they should know that what they themselves are annoying and displeasing. I am not annoyed at anything going on," he added.