Amenfi Central NDC parliamentary candidate Joana Gyan graduates with professional diploma in criminal investigations

The parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central on the ticket of NDC, Joana Gyan has graduated from the Doyen Institute with a Professional Diploma in Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Analysis.

Doyen Institute, recognised as Africa's premier security institution, held a graduation ceremony where Joana Gyan obtained her diploma certificate.

Speaking to the media after the event, she expressed her passion for continuous learning and personal growth, describing it as the driving force behind her pursuits.

She emphasised, “I love to learn new things, I love to grow and discover new possibilities. I think the day I stop learning, I start dying.”

On the challenges encountered during the course period, she said, “Despite the challenges of balancing my course work with my responsibilities in Amenfi Central and other commitments, it's been worth it.”

When asked why she chose a security-related course, Joana explained, "Security is crucial, both on a personal and corporate level.

"I believe what I've learned will significantly contribute to my ability to serve the people of Amenfi Central and Ghana better once elected."