28.11.2023 Climate

Sport Minister urges young people to get involve in climate change issues

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
Sport Minister urges young people to get involve in climate change issues
The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, has called on the youth to get involved in climate change issues because environmental degradation and depletion of natural wealth affect them.

He said this in Accra during a Youth Forum organised by Absa Bank in partnership with Mastercard Foundation on the theme, “Unleashing Youth Potential.”

He challenged the youth to embrace the opportunities presented, leverage the knowledge shared and forge ahead with the determination to be visionary leaders who would shape the destiny of the country.

“Together, let us build a future where the vibrancy of our youth becomes the driving force behind a thriving and prosperous nation,” he added.

He noted that Ghana’s bid to host the 13th African Games was a momentous occasion that would take place in Accra next year.

“This event is not just a showcase of athletic prowess; it is a celebration of the diversity of expertise and trade that the youth possess,” he noted.

The Minister added that the government has implemented transformative policies that resonate with the very essence of the theme, adding that initiatives such as the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Free Senior High School (Free SHS), YouStart and the Youth in Agriculture programme are tangible manifestations of the commitment of government to empowering young visionaries across the country.

On her part, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of Absa Bank Ghana, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, noted that it was a great opportunity for the bank and its partners to connect with the teeming youth and help them move from the classroom to the world of work.

