CSSP goes live today as 585,000 qualify

The Ghana Education Service has announced the release of this year’s Computerised School Selection and Placement (CSSP) results.

The placement is for prospective Senior High School (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVET) students who wrote their Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE), this year.

According to the GES the placement “has gone live today, 28th November 2023”.

“Out of the total number of 598,839 results received from WAEC, 585,797 candidates qualified to be placed,” the GES revealed, while “a total of 477,772 (81.56%) have automatically been placed in one of their choices”.

Parents, guardians and prospective SHS students are to “obtain a placement pin code from an approved vendor” and log on to the CSSP portal to check their placement.

-classfmonline

