A new Employment Act, which will, among other things, set out the regulatory framework for a 24-hour economy, will be passed.

It will be done in consultation with Organised Labour, the Association of Ghana Industries and other relevant stakeholders, as part of the implementation of an all-day-all-night economy, former President John Mahama has sexplained in a FAQs document about his proposal.

He said the Act will complement the existing Labour Act.