2023 BECE: WAEC conclude investigations into alleged examination malpractices by some 2,000 candidates in Ashanti Region

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) say it has concluded investigations into the alleged examination malpractices by some Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the 2023 examination.

According to WAEC, it found that the students under investigation cheated during the examination.

The council is withholding the results of some subjects for these candidates until the final determination of the matter.

The Branch Controller of WAEC for the Ashanti Region, Divine Walanyo Agbonyo in an interview with OTEC News said a decision will be taken on the matter for the students to know their fate.

WAEC placed over 2,000 candidates under investigation due to suspected malpractices.

The candidates were subsequently invited to WAEC’s offices to answer questions about alleged irregularities detected during the exams.

Mr Walanyo revealed that some evidence they obtained proves clearly that there were some sort of cheating by some students.

"You will realize that, in a particular school, in a hall, all the questions they answered were correct for everyone, with the same answers. In the event they had the answer wrong, it was still the same answers," he stated.