Cocoa, coffee and sheanut farmers worry over delay of solar torch lights, mosquito nets

The Ghana Association of Cocoa, Coffee and Sheanut Farmers (COCOSHE) has expressed worry about the delay in the supply of solar torch lights and mosquito nets to the farmers.

The Association has, therefore, appealed to the management of Ghana Cocobod to expedite the supply of the items since the delay is having a heavy toll on the operations of the farmers.

“Our people are in dire need of the solar torch lights and mosquito nets to make our operations thrive for us," the president of the Association Alhassan Bukari said at a press conference in Accra today.

President Akufo-Addo Assurance

On May 10, 2019, COCOSHE paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House and made a plea through the President to Cocobod for solar torch lights and mosquito nets.

After the engagement, the President instructed Cocobod to meet the request as soon as possible.

Alhassan Bukari however noted that “Since 2019, we have been patiently waiting for the supply of the product considering that the delay is beginning to affect our farmers who depend on these products, especially at night.”

On December 8, 2022, the association said they made a request to the Chief Executive of Cocobod about the delay and followed up with representatives of the Ghana Cocobod Board at various Board meetings.

Although the Association may not be aware of the reason for the delay, "we appeal to the management of Cocobod to do everything within its authority for the farmers to get the product".

Benefits of solar touch light

According to the farmers, the solar touch lights and mosquito nets "are of tremendous importance to us as they help our farmers in remote communities in the Cocoa areas."

They explained that sheanut pickers also use the touch lights to go into the bush at dawn to pick sheanuts with ease as it brightens under the shea trees for sheanut collection.

COCOSHE said the supply of the items to farmers in the past had impacted positively on the health, welfare, and safety of farmers.

“It has indeed served as an incentive for increased production, It is therefore in the best interest of the Cocoa Coffee and Sheanut Industries that the request of the farmers is met as it has been long overdue,” the Association said.