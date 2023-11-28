Nothing is working for anybody — Mahama laments deepening economic hardships

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has lamented the worsening economic conditions under the Akufo-Addo administration, saying "nothing is working for anybody."

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Mahama cited Ghanaian folklore, stating that the government has reached "DZE-NU-NYE-KPO-DZI" level for ignoring wise counsel.

"I can tell you here and now that the government of Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has reached 'DZE-NU-NYE-KPO-DZI'," Mahama wrote.

The former President noted that cost of living has become unbearable, businesses are collapsing and unemployment is rising.

"Today, we all can attest to the fact that nothing is working for anybody," he said.

Mr Mahama also criticized what he described as "the naked display of arrogance, and power, broad daylight corruption" which he said remains the norm under the current government.

His comments come at a time many Ghanaians are struggling with the rising cost of food items, fuel and general goods.

The 2024 NDC flagbearer pointed to the rejection of sound advice by President Akufo-Addo as a reason for the economic crisis.