Shut down Trade Minister’s import restrictions bill — Franklin Cudjoe petitions Bawumia

Franklin Cudjoe, the founding president of policy think tank IMANI Africa, has urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to intervene and stop the importation restrictions bill, saying it could seriously harm the already ailing Ghana's economy.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Cudjoe described the proposed import ban on certain items as "the fastest route to economic suicide."

Mr Cudjoe wrote, "Mr. Vice-President, please shut down the Trade Minister's plan to ban imports without a credible substituting plan! This is the fastest route to economic suicide!"

His call comes after Trade and Industry Minister KT Hammond laid a legislative instrument in Parliament last week that seeks to restrict imports of 13 products including rice, diapers and animal intestines.

The minister argues the move will help develop local industries and reduce imports valued at over $164 million annually just on intestines.

Mr. Cudjoe and other economic experts who have opposed the idea are of the view that Ghana remains heavily reliant on imports and such restrictions could raise costs of living.

They argue that a more gradual import substitution strategy with industry support will achieved the government objectives.