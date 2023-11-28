Modern Ghana logo
When there is life, there is hope — Prophetess Lina Biney encourage Christians

Religion Prophetess Lina Biney, the Overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International
Prophetess Lina Biney, the Overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International

Prophetess Lina Biney, the Overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International has urged Christians to appreciate the gift of life and be thankful to God.

In a sermon at the church auditorium in Sarpeiman, Accra on Sunday, November 26, the astute prophetess asserts that once a person is alive, there is still hope for him or her to succeed in life.

Preaching on the theme "Being Thankful to God", she said "When there is life, there is hope. The death has no hope so when God blesses you with life, be appreciative."

The Prophetess noted that "Not everyone gets it like you have gotten. Something you achieved with ease, someone wallow but still doesn't get. It takes the grace of God to be alive."

She advised Christians to remain obedient to God, saying "Anyone who obeys his object of worship prosper in life so Christian must be obedient to God."

Prophetess Lina Biney also encouraged believers to learn to profess the goodness of God to others.

“Never forget your past...learn to be humble if you want to stay humble for long,” averred Prophetess Biney.

Quoting from Psalm 103:1-5, she said Christians should praise God with their whole being, including their soul and inmost self, for His excellent benefits and mercy towards them.

She further reminded worshippers that "The only thing you can not miss or loose in life is the presence of God."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

